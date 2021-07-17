SIMULATIONS PLUS (NASDAQ:SLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm earned $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.4. Simulations Plus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIMULATIONS PLUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Simulations Plus in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Simulations Plus stock.

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (NYSE:WFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Its revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wells Fargo & Company has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Wells Fargo & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WELLS FARGO & COMPANY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WFC)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wells Fargo & Company in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wells Fargo & Company stock.

TRUIST FINANCIAL (NYSE:TFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial last announced its earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Truist Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRUIST FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TFC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Truist Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Truist Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TFC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TANZANIAN GOLD EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

IS TANZANIAN GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tanzanian Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tanzanian Gold stock.

