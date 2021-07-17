PEPSICO (NASDAQ:PEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo last released its quarterly earnings data on July 12th, 2021. The reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has generated $5.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. PepsiCo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEPSICO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PEP)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PepsiCo in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” PepsiCo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DELTA AIR LINES (NYSE:DAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 13th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business earned $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Its revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has generated ($10.76) earnings per share over the last year. Delta Air Lines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DELTA AIR LINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DAL)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Delta Air Lines in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Delta Air Lines stock.

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION (NYSE:WAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has generated $5.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Western Alliance Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WAL)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Western Alliance Bancorporation stock.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING (NASDAQ:JCTCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $10.46 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Jewett-Cameron Trading has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

