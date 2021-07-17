ART’S-WAY MANUFACTURING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ARTW)

INFOSYS (NYSE:INFY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 13th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Infosys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFOSYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INFY)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Infosys in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Infosys stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INFY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (NYSE:BK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Bank of New York Mellon has generated $4.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. The Bank of New York Mellon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021.

IS THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BK)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Bank of New York Mellon stock.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY (NASDAQ:RMCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory last announced its earnings results on June 1st, 2021. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $8.22 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

