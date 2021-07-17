ORGANIGRAM (NASDAQ:OGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. OrganiGram has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORGANIGRAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OGI)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OrganiGram in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” OrganiGram stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OGI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OrganiGram

VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:VMAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $0.77 million during the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vision Marine Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VMAR)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vision Marine Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vision Marine Technologies stock.

Vision Marine Technologies

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION (NASDAQ:WABC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Westamerica Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WABC)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Westamerica Bancorporation stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation

REPUBLIC BANCORP (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp last posted its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6.

IS REPUBLIC BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Republic Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Republic Bancorp stock.

Republic Bancorp