Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Earnings results for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41.

AutoNation last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AutoNation has generated $7.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. AutoNation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. AutoNation will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, July 19th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 800-585-8367 with passcode “2999886”.

Analyst Opinion on AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AutoNation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.02%. The high price target for AN is $171.00 and the low price target for AN is $55.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AutoNation has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.38, AutoNation has a forecasted downside of 8.0% from its current price of $102.60. AutoNation has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation does not currently pay a dividend. AutoNation does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

In the past three months, AutoNation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $57,834,180.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of AutoNation is held by insiders. 58.04% of the stock of AutoNation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AutoNation (NYSE:AN



Earnings for AutoNation are expected to decrease by -7.63% in the coming year, from $10.36 to $9.57 per share. The P/E ratio of AutoNation is 10.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.90. The P/E ratio of AutoNation is 10.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 45.26. AutoNation has a PEG Ratio of 0.50. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. AutoNation has a P/B Ratio of 2.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

