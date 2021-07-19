How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Earnings results for Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

Crown last posted its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Its revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Crown has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. Crown will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-3272.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crown in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.13%. The high price target for CCK is $152.00 and the low price target for CCK is $92.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crown has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $119.50, Crown has a forecasted upside of 15.1% from its current price of $103.80. Crown has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Crown has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crown has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Crown is 13.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Crown will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.84% next year. This indicates that Crown will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Crown insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,128,027.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Crown is held by insiders. 86.89% of the stock of Crown is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Crown are expected to grow by 7.27% in the coming year, from $6.88 to $7.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Crown is 19.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.89. The P/E ratio of Crown is 19.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.88. Crown has a PEG Ratio of 3.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crown has a P/B Ratio of 5.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

