Will stock surge before Earnings results? Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Earnings results for Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Equity Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. The company earned $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Equity Bancshares has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year. Equity Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. Equity Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “9999830”.

Analyst Opinion on Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Dividend Strength: Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. Equity Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

In the past three months, Equity Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of Equity Bancshares is held by insiders. 64.99% of the stock of Equity Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK



Earnings for Equity Bancshares are expected to grow by 8.23% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Equity Bancshares is -7.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Equity Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

