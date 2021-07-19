Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Earnings results for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

F.N.B. last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business earned $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. Its revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F.N.B. has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. F.N.B. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. F.N.B. will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158168”.

Analyst Opinion on F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for F.N.B. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.55%. The high price target for FNB is $15.00 and the low price target for FNB is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

F.N.B. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, F.N.B. has a forecasted upside of 9.6% from its current price of $11.41. F.N.B. has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. F.N.B. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of F.N.B. is 50.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, F.N.B. will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.15% next year. This indicates that F.N.B. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

In the past three months, F.N.B. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of F.N.B. is held by insiders. 74.32% of the stock of F.N.B. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB



Earnings for F.N.B. are expected to decrease by -4.59% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of F.N.B. is 11.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.90. The P/E ratio of F.N.B. is 11.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.53. F.N.B. has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here