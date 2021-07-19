Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Earnings results for HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

HMN Financial last announced its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. HMN Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. HMN Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Dividend Strength: HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial does not currently pay a dividend. HMN Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

In the past three months, HMN Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.65% of the stock of HMN Financial is held by insiders. 53.24% of the stock of HMN Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF



The P/E ratio of HMN Financial is 8.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.89. The P/E ratio of HMN Financial is 8.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.52. HMN Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

