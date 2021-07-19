Earnings and Growth Analysis : International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Earnings results for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.18.

International Business Machines last posted its earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has generated $8.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. International Business Machines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. International Business Machines will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, July 19th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Business Machines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $149.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.27%. The high price target for IBM is $165.00 and the low price target for IBM is $130.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. International Business Machines has been increasing its dividend for 21 years. The dividend payout ratio of International Business Machines is 75.66%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, International Business Machines will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.94% next year. This indicates that International Business Machines will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

In the past three months, International Business Machines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of International Business Machines is held by insiders. 54.82% of the stock of International Business Machines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM



Earnings for International Business Machines are expected to grow by 9.94% in the coming year, from $10.86 to $11.94 per share. The P/E ratio of International Business Machines is 23.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.89. The P/E ratio of International Business Machines is 23.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.71. International Business Machines has a PEG Ratio of 1.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. International Business Machines has a P/B Ratio of 5.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

