Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Earnings results for Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Mid-Southern Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $1.97 million during the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.9. Mid-Southern Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Dividend Strength: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mid-Southern Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

In the past three months, Mid-Southern Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $154,570.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.56% of the stock of Mid-Southern Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 22.23% of the stock of Mid-Southern Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB



The P/E ratio of Mid-Southern Bancorp is 40.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.90. The P/E ratio of Mid-Southern Bancorp is 40.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.53.

