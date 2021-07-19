Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Earnings results for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

Prologis last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Its revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.3. Prologis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. Prologis will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, July 19th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “2095953”.

Analyst Opinion on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prologis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $125.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.66%. The high price target for PLD is $138.00 and the low price target for PLD is $111.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Prologis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.08, and is based on 11 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $125.17, Prologis has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $127.28. Prologis has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis pays a meaningful dividend of 1.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Prologis has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Prologis is 66.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Prologis will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.88% next year. This indicates that Prologis will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

In the past three months, Prologis insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,180,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.87% of the stock of Prologis is held by insiders. 92.44% of the stock of Prologis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Prologis (NYSE:PLD



Earnings for Prologis are expected to grow by 10.75% in the coming year, from $4.00 to $4.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Prologis is 70.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.90. The P/E ratio of Prologis is 70.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.53. Prologis has a PEG Ratio of 4.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Prologis has a P/B Ratio of 2.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

