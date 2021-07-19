Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Earnings results for Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Prudential Bancorp last posted its earnings results on April 23rd, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Prudential Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prudential Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.70%. The high price target for PBIP is $15.00 and the low price target for PBIP is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Prudential Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Prudential Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 8.7% from its current price of $13.80. Prudential Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Prudential Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Prudential Bancorp is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Prudential Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.87% next year. This indicates that Prudential Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

In the past three months, Prudential Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Prudential Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 28.16% of the stock of Prudential Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP



Earnings for Prudential Bancorp are expected to grow by 8.99% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $0.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Prudential Bancorp is 14.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.90. The P/E ratio of Prudential Bancorp is 14.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.53. Prudential Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

