How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Earnings results for ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

ServisFirst Bancshares last posted its earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. ServisFirst Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. ServisFirst Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, July 19th at 5:15 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ServisFirst Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 39.89%. The high price target for SFBS is $40.00 and the low price target for SFBS is $40.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ServisFirst Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend yield of 1.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ServisFirst Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ServisFirst Bancshares is 25.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ServisFirst Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.54% next year. This indicates that ServisFirst Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

In the past three months, ServisFirst Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,359,696.00 in company stock. Only 9.93% of the stock of ServisFirst Bancshares is held by insiders. 57.71% of the stock of ServisFirst Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS



Earnings for ServisFirst Bancshares are expected to decrease by -0.84% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $3.55 per share. The P/E ratio of ServisFirst Bancshares is 19.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.90. The P/E ratio of ServisFirst Bancshares is 19.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.53. ServisFirst Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 3.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

