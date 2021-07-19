Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Earnings results for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 07/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Sierra Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm earned $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Sierra Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sierra Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.11%. The high price target for BSRR is $26.00 and the low price target for BSRR is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sierra Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sierra Bancorp is 36.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sierra Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.31% next year. This indicates that Sierra Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

In the past three months, Sierra Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.89% of the stock of Sierra Bancorp is held by insiders. 54.02% of the stock of Sierra Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR



Earnings for Sierra Bancorp are expected to decrease by -5.45% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Sierra Bancorp is 9.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.86. The P/E ratio of Sierra Bancorp is 9.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.68. Sierra Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

