Earnings and Growth Analysis : Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Earnings results for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. is estimated to report earnings on 07/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 19th, 2021. Zions Bancorporation, National Association will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, July 19th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.11%. The high price target for ZION is $70.00 and the low price target for ZION is $40.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.63, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a forecasted upside of 8.1% from its current price of $49.60. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays a meaningful dividend of 2.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 45.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Zions Bancorporation, National Association will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.41% next year. This indicates that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

In the past three months, Zions Bancorporation, National Association insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,392,714.00 in company stock. Only 1.73% of the stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is held by insiders. 81.78% of the stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION



Earnings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association are expected to decrease by -21.13% in the coming year, from $5.49 to $4.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 10.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.90. The P/E ratio of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 10.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.53. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a PEG Ratio of 0.62. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here