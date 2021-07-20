Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results AAR (NYSE:AIR)

Earnings results for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Analyst Opinion on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AAR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.02%. The high price target for AIR is $52.00 and the low price target for AIR is $48.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AAR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.40, AAR has a forecasted upside of 47.0% from its current price of $34.28. AAR has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR does not currently pay a dividend. AAR does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AAR (NYSE:AIR)

In the past three months, AAR insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.25% of the stock of AAR is held by insiders. 88.91% of the stock of AAR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AAR (NYSE:AIR



Earnings for AAR are expected to grow by 75.38% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of AAR is 263.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.20. The P/E ratio of AAR is 263.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 29.48. AAR has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

