Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Ally Financial last released its earnings results on April 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business earned $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Its revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ally Financial has generated $3.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Ally Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Ally Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7296508”.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ally Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.87, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.10%. The high price target for ALLY is $70.00 and the low price target for ALLY is $28.00. There are currently 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ally Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 14 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.87, Ally Financial has a forecasted upside of 8.1% from its current price of $47.98. Ally Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Ally Financial has a dividend yield of 1.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ally Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ally Financial is 25.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ally Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.14% next year. This indicates that Ally Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Ally Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,580,122.00 in company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of Ally Financial is held by insiders. 94.08% of the stock of Ally Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Ally Financial are expected to decrease by -3.10% in the coming year, from $6.46 to $6.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Ally Financial is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Ally Financial is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.95. Ally Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

