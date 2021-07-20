Earnings and Growth Analysis : AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

Earnings results for AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

AmeriServ Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. AmeriServ Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

Dividend Strength: AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AmeriServ Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

In the past three months, AmeriServ Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $12,450.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.80% of the stock of AmeriServ Financial is held by insiders. 43.02% of the stock of AmeriServ Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV



The P/E ratio of AmeriServ Financial is 12.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.20. The P/E ratio of AmeriServ Financial is 12.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.08. AmeriServ Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here