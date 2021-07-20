Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Earnings results for Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Avangrid last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avangrid has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Avangrid has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Avangrid will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avangrid in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.87%. The high price target for AGR is $64.00 and the low price target for AGR is $46.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Avangrid has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.17, Avangrid has a forecasted upside of 3.9% from its current price of $52.15. Avangrid has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid pays a meaningful dividend of 3.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avangrid has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avangrid is 87.13%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Avangrid will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.84% next year. This indicates that Avangrid will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

In the past three months, Avangrid insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,048.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of Avangrid is held by insiders. Only 13.24% of the stock of Avangrid is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR



Earnings for Avangrid are expected to grow by 4.70% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $2.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Avangrid is 23.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.55. The P/E ratio of Avangrid is 23.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.02. Avangrid has a PEG Ratio of 3.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avangrid has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

