Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Earnings results for Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Badger Meter last released its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business earned $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Badger Meter has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.5. Badger Meter has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Badger Meter will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Badger Meter in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.19%. The high price target for BMI is $95.00 and the low price target for BMI is $78.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Badger Meter has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.50, Badger Meter has a forecasted downside of 8.2% from its current price of $94.22. Badger Meter has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Badger Meter has been increasing its dividend for 19 years. The dividend payout ratio of Badger Meter is 42.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Badger Meter will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.12% next year. This indicates that Badger Meter will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

In the past three months, Badger Meter insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Badger Meter is held by insiders. 84.74% of the stock of Badger Meter is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI



Earnings for Badger Meter are expected to grow by 6.77% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Badger Meter is 53.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.58. The P/E ratio of Badger Meter is 53.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 53.60. Badger Meter has a P/B Ratio of 7.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

