Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Earnings results for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Canadian National Railway last released its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business earned $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian National Railway has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Canadian National Railway has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Canadian National Railway will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $132.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.29%. The high price target for CNI is $160.00 and the low price target for CNI is $102.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Canadian National Railway has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $132.21, Canadian National Railway has a forecasted upside of 30.3% from its current price of $101.48. Canadian National Railway has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway has a dividend yield of 0.85%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Canadian National Railway has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Canadian National Railway is 22.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Canadian National Railway will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.54% next year. This indicates that Canadian National Railway will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

In the past three months, Canadian National Railway insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Canadian National Railway is held by insiders. 54.67% of the stock of Canadian National Railway is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI



Earnings for Canadian National Railway are expected to grow by 13.03% in the coming year, from $4.76 to $5.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian National Railway is 26.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Canadian National Railway is 26.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 60.21. Canadian National Railway has a PEG Ratio of 2.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canadian National Railway has a P/B Ratio of 4.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

