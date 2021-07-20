Earnings and Growth Analysis : Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Earnings results for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Chipotle Mexican Grill last released its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business earned $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Chipotle Mexican Grill has generated $10.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.9. Chipotle Mexican Grill has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,666.74, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.45%. The high price target for CMG is $2,100.00 and the low price target for CMG is $1,165.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 20 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill does not currently pay a dividend. Chipotle Mexican Grill does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

In the past three months, Chipotle Mexican Grill insiders have sold 1,843.80% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $999,405.00 in company stock and sold $19,426,445.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill is held by insiders. 89.19% of the stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG



Earnings for Chipotle Mexican Grill are expected to grow by 31.82% in the coming year, from $24.45 to $32.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Chipotle Mexican Grill is 108.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Chipotle Mexican Grill is 108.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 43.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a PEG Ratio of 3.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a P/B Ratio of 21.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

