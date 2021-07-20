, Will stock surge before Earnings results? CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

Earnings results for CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc (DEL) is estimated to report earnings on 07/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.62.

CIT Group last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. CIT Group has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. CIT Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CIT Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.94%. The high price target for CIT is $62.00 and the low price target for CIT is $24.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CIT Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.50, CIT Group has a forecasted downside of 6.9% from its current price of $45.67. CIT Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CIT Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, CIT Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.98% next year. This indicates that CIT Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

In the past three months, CIT Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of CIT Group is held by insiders. 93.01% of the stock of CIT Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT



Earnings for CIT Group are expected to grow by 11.99% in the coming year, from $4.17 to $4.67 per share. The P/E ratio of CIT Group is 16.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of CIT Group is 16.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.95. CIT Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

