Did they just beat EPS? Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Consumer Portfolio Services last issued its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business earned $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Consumer Portfolio Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Consumer Portfolio Services does not currently pay a dividend. Consumer Portfolio Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Consumer Portfolio Services insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,638.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 47.80% of the stock of Consumer Portfolio Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.94% of the stock of Consumer Portfolio Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Consumer Portfolio Services are expected to decrease by -36.84% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Consumer Portfolio Services is 7.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Consumer Portfolio Services is 7.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.95. Consumer Portfolio Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

