Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Earnings results for First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

First Choice Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 07/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

First Choice Bancorp last released its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $26.09 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. First Choice Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Dividend Strength: First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

First Choice Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Choice Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

In the past three months, First Choice Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $288,775.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 11.95% of the stock of First Choice Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 34.52% of the stock of First Choice Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP



The P/E ratio of First Choice Bancorp is 9.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of First Choice Bancorp is 9.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.95. First Choice Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

