How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Earnings results for Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Forestar Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. Forestar Group has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Forestar Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Forestar Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-481-4010 with passcode “41788”.

Analyst Opinion on Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forestar Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.76%. The high price target for FOR is $32.00 and the low price target for FOR is $27.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group does not currently pay a dividend. Forestar Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

In the past three months, Forestar Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $74,340.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.17% of the stock of Forestar Group is held by insiders. Only 32.25% of the stock of Forestar Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR



Earnings for Forestar Group are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Forestar Group is 10.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.58. The P/E ratio of Forestar Group is 10.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.89. Forestar Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

