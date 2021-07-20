Must-See Earnings Estimates Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Earnings results for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Fulton Financial last released its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm earned $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Fulton Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Fulton Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fulton Financial in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fulton Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fulton Financial is 51.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fulton Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.53% next year. This indicates that Fulton Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

In the past three months, Fulton Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $590,836.00 in company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of Fulton Financial is held by insiders. 63.09% of the stock of Fulton Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT



Earnings for Fulton Financial are expected to decrease by -6.11% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Fulton Financial is 11.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.29. The P/E ratio of Fulton Financial is 11.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.53. Fulton Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

