thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? GATX (NYSE:GATX)

Earnings results for GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

GATX last released its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has generated $4.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. GATX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. GATX will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “9180679”.

Analyst Opinion on GATX (NYSE:GATX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GATX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.36%. The high price target for GATX is $103.00 and the low price target for GATX is $73.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX pays a meaningful dividend of 2.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GATX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of GATX is 43.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GATX will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.46% next year. This indicates that GATX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GATX (NYSE:GATX)

In the past three months, GATX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,019,438.00 in company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of GATX is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of GATX (NYSE:GATX



Earnings for GATX are expected to grow by 27.45% in the coming year, from $4.08 to $5.20 per share. The P/E ratio of GATX is 21.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.29. The P/E ratio of GATX is 21.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 23.65. GATX has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

