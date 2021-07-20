worth buying post Earnings results? Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Earnings results for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Halliburton last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Its revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Halliburton has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year. Halliburton has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Halliburton will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9429544”.

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Halliburton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.66%. The high price target for HAL is $32.00 and the low price target for HAL is $11.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Halliburton has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.42, Halliburton has a forecasted upside of 10.7% from its current price of $19.36. Halliburton has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Halliburton has a dividend yield of 0.90%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Halliburton has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Halliburton is 27.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Halliburton will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.16% next year. This indicates that Halliburton will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Halliburton insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $531,294.00 in company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of Halliburton is held by insiders. 76.36% of the stock of Halliburton is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Halliburton are expected to grow by 49.49% in the coming year, from $0.99 to $1.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Halliburton is -9.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Halliburton is -9.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Halliburton has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

