numbers crunched for you before earnings results HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Earnings results for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

HCA Healthcare last released its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Its revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has generated $11.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. HCA Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. HCA Healthcare will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HCA Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $208.05, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.40%. The high price target for HCA is $252.00 and the low price target for HCA is $150.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HCA Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $208.05, HCA Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $217.63. HCA Healthcare has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare has a dividend yield of 0.88%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HCA Healthcare has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HCA Healthcare is 16.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HCA Healthcare will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.63% next year. This indicates that HCA Healthcare will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

In the past three months, HCA Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $70,229,694.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of HCA Healthcare is held by insiders. 68.68% of the stock of HCA Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA



Earnings for HCA Healthcare are expected to grow by 7.50% in the coming year, from $14.14 to $15.20 per share. The P/E ratio of HCA Healthcare is 16.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of HCA Healthcare is 16.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.86. HCA Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HCA Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 25.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

