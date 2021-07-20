worth buying post Earnings results? Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Earnings results for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Healthcare Services Group last released its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company earned $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Services Group has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Healthcare Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Healthcare Services Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.99%. The high price target for HCSG is $33.00 and the low price target for HCSG is $29.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Healthcare Services Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.75, Healthcare Services Group has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $30.45. Healthcare Services Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Healthcare Services Group has been increasing its dividend for 17 years. The dividend payout ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 62.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Healthcare Services Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.94% next year. This indicates that Healthcare Services Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

In the past three months, Healthcare Services Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Healthcare Services Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG



Earnings for Healthcare Services Group are expected to grow by 4.20% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 22.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.58. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 22.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 20.79. Healthcare Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

