Nothing seems to bother Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Earnings results for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Hope Bancorp last released its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Hope Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Hope Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 12:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158798”.

Analyst Opinion on Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hope Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.61%. The high price target for HOPE is $8.00 and the low price target for HOPE is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.25%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Hope Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hope Bancorp is 62.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hope Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.44% next year. This indicates that Hope Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

In the past three months, Hope Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.29% of the stock of Hope Bancorp is held by insiders. 83.13% of the stock of Hope Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Hope Bancorp are expected to grow by 3.95% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Hope Bancorp is 12.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.58. The P/E ratio of Hope Bancorp is 12.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.89. Hope Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

