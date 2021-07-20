Earnings : What to expect Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Earnings results for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Interactive Brokers Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm earned $893 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Interactive Brokers Group has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Interactive Brokers Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Interactive Brokers Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.97%. The high price target for IBKR is $110.00 and the low price target for IBKR is $57.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Interactive Brokers Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Interactive Brokers Group is 16.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Interactive Brokers Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.07% next year. This indicates that Interactive Brokers Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

In the past three months, Interactive Brokers Group insiders have sold 823,117.47% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $13,050.00 in company stock and sold $107,429,880.00 in company stock. Only 11.83% of the stock of Interactive Brokers Group is held by insiders. Only 18.76% of the stock of Interactive Brokers Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR



Earnings for Interactive Brokers Group are expected to decrease by -2.24% in the coming year, from $3.13 to $3.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Interactive Brokers Group is 21.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.29. The P/E ratio of Interactive Brokers Group is 21.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.53. Interactive Brokers Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

