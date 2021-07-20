thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Earnings results for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Intuitive Surgical last posted its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Intuitive Surgical has generated $8.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.1. Intuitive Surgical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Intuitive Surgical will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $829.39, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.03%. The high price target for ISRG is $1,090.00 and the low price target for ISRG is $410.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Intuitive Surgical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $829.39, Intuitive Surgical has a forecasted downside of 11.0% from its current price of $932.19. Intuitive Surgical has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Intuitive Surgical does not currently pay a dividend. Intuitive Surgical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Intuitive Surgical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $48,517,488.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Intuitive Surgical is held by insiders. 83.72% of the stock of Intuitive Surgical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Intuitive Surgical are expected to grow by 11.83% in the coming year, from $12.26 to $13.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Intuitive Surgical is 96.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Intuitive Surgical is 96.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.86. Intuitive Surgical has a PEG Ratio of 8.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Intuitive Surgical has a P/B Ratio of 11.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

