Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Earnings results for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. KeyCorp has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. KeyCorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. KeyCorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KeyCorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.63%. The high price target for KEY is $34.00 and the low price target for KEY is $17.73. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” KeyCorp also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

KeyCorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.89, KeyCorp has a forecasted upside of 34.6% from its current price of $18.49. KeyCorp has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KeyCorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of KeyCorp is 58.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KeyCorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.37% next year. This indicates that KeyCorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

In the past three months, KeyCorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,901,412.00 in company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of KeyCorp is held by insiders. 79.50% of the stock of KeyCorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY



Earnings for KeyCorp are expected to decrease by -12.39% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $1.98 per share. The P/E ratio of KeyCorp is 10.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of KeyCorp is 10.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.95. KeyCorp has a PEG Ratio of 0.40. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. KeyCorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

