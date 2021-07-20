Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

Earnings results for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

ManpowerGroup last released its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The company earned $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Its revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has generated $3.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.3. ManpowerGroup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. ManpowerGroup will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ManpowerGroup in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.14%. The high price target for MAN is $143.00 and the low price target for MAN is $88.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ManpowerGroup has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $119.29, ManpowerGroup has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $111.34. ManpowerGroup has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup pays a meaningful dividend of 2.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ManpowerGroup has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ManpowerGroup is 68.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ManpowerGroup will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.11% next year. This indicates that ManpowerGroup will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

In the past three months, ManpowerGroup insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of ManpowerGroup is held by insiders. 93.09% of the stock of ManpowerGroup is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN



Earnings for ManpowerGroup are expected to grow by 28.16% in the coming year, from $6.32 to $8.10 per share. The P/E ratio of ManpowerGroup is 73.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.20. The P/E ratio of ManpowerGroup is 73.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 47.42. ManpowerGroup has a PEG Ratio of 0.78. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ManpowerGroup has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

