Will stock surge before Earnings results? Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Earnings results for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Mercantile Bank last posted its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm earned $43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Mercantile Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Mercantile Bank will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mercantile Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.39%. The high price target for MBWM is $20.00 and the low price target for MBWM is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mercantile Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Mercantile Bank has a forecasted downside of 31.4% from its current price of $29.15. Mercantile Bank has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 3.86%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mercantile Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mercantile Bank is 41.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mercantile Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.35% next year. This indicates that Mercantile Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

In the past three months, Mercantile Bank insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $111,713.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.07% of the stock of Mercantile Bank is held by insiders. 54.12% of the stock of Mercantile Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM



Earnings for Mercantile Bank are expected to decrease by -23.91% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $2.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Mercantile Bank is 9.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.58. The P/E ratio of Mercantile Bank is 9.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.89. Mercantile Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

