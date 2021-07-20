How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Earnings results for Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neogen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 57.59%. The high price target for NEOG is $18.75 and the low price target for NEOG is $18.75. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Neogen has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.75, Neogen has a forecasted downside of 57.6% from its current price of $44.21. Neogen has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen does not currently pay a dividend. Neogen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

In the past three months, Neogen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $186,375.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Neogen is held by insiders. 46.11% of the stock of Neogen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG



Earnings for Neogen are expected to grow by 15.52% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $0.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Neogen is 76.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.58. The P/E ratio of Neogen is 76.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 23.65. Neogen has a P/B Ratio of 6.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

