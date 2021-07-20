may delivered a positive earnings surprise Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Earnings results for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 22 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5899999999999999.

Netflix last issued its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company earned $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Its revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has generated $6.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.4. Netflix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Netflix will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 6:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

37 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Netflix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $598.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.38%. The high price target for NFLX is $720.00 and the low price target for NFLX is $270.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 27 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Netflix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 27 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $598.17, Netflix has a forecasted upside of 12.4% from its current price of $532.28. Netflix has been the subject of 20 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix does not currently pay a dividend. Netflix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

In the past three months, Netflix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,296,541.00 in company stock. Only 2.68% of the stock of Netflix is held by insiders. 79.75% of the stock of Netflix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX



Earnings for Netflix are expected to grow by 22.48% in the coming year, from $10.50 to $12.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Netflix is 64.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.20. The P/E ratio of Netflix is 64.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 28.61. Netflix has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Netflix has a P/B Ratio of 21.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

