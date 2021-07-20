Wall street estimates Earnings report Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Earnings results for Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

Nicolet Bankshares last released its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares has generated $5.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Nicolet Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nicolet Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.86%. The high price target for NCBS is $94.00 and the low price target for NCBS is $86.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nicolet Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $89.33, Nicolet Bankshares has a forecasted upside of 29.9% from its current price of $68.79. Nicolet Bankshares has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares does not currently pay a dividend. Nicolet Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

In the past three months, Nicolet Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.70% of the stock of Nicolet Bankshares is held by insiders. 40.48% of the stock of Nicolet Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS



Earnings for Nicolet Bankshares are expected to decrease by -13.89% in the coming year, from $6.55 to $5.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Nicolet Bankshares is 10.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.58. The P/E ratio of Nicolet Bankshares is 10.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.89. Nicolet Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

