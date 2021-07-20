numbers crunched for you before earnings results Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Earnings results for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Old National Bancorp last released its earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Its revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Old National Bancorp has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Old National Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Old National Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “7447647”.

Analyst Opinion on Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Old National Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.97%. The high price target for ONB is $17.00 and the low price target for ONB is $14.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Old National Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Old National Bancorp is 37.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Old National Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.60% next year. This indicates that Old National Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

In the past three months, Old National Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.15% of the stock of Old National Bancorp is held by insiders. 70.44% of the stock of Old National Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB



Earnings for Old National Bancorp are expected to grow by 27.50% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Old National Bancorp is 9.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.29. The P/E ratio of Old National Bancorp is 9.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.53. Old National Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

