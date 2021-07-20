Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Earnings results for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Omnicom Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicom Group has generated $5.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Omnicom Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Omnicom Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Omnicom Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.34%. The high price target for OMC is $93.00 and the low price target for OMC is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Omnicom Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Omnicom Group is 55.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Omnicom Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.55% next year. This indicates that Omnicom Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

In the past three months, Omnicom Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,725,694.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Omnicom Group is held by insiders. 89.60% of the stock of Omnicom Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC



Earnings for Omnicom Group are expected to grow by 5.96% in the coming year, from $6.21 to $6.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Omnicom Group is 16.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Omnicom Group is 16.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.78. Omnicom Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Omnicom Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

