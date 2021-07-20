Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Earnings results for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Peoples Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm earned $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Peoples Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Peoples Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 866-890-9285.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Peoples Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.61%. The high price target for PEBO is $40.00 and the low price target for PEBO is $21.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Peoples Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.38, Peoples Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 26.6% from its current price of $27.94. Peoples Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Peoples Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.02%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Peoples Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 73.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Peoples Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.88% next year. This indicates that Peoples Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Peoples Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $363,378.00 in company stock. Only 3.01% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp is held by insiders. 59.09% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Peoples Bancorp are expected to decrease by -9.87% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $2.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 10.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.58. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 10.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.89. Peoples Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

