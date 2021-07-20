Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Earnings results for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

Preferred Bank last released its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business earned $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank has generated $4.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Preferred Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Preferred Bank will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158785”.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Preferred Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.21%. The high price target for PFBC is $82.00 and the low price target for PFBC is $72.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Preferred Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Preferred Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Preferred Bank is 32.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Preferred Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.13% next year. This indicates that Preferred Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Preferred Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.66% of the stock of Preferred Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Preferred Bank are expected to grow by 5.00% in the coming year, from $6.00 to $6.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Preferred Bank is 11.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.58. The P/E ratio of Preferred Bank is 11.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.89. Preferred Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

