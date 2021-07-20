Earnings and Growth Analysis : Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Earnings results for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44.

Qualtrics International last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualtrics International has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year. Qualtrics International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Qualtrics International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qualtrics International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.95%. The high price target for XM is $60.00 and the low price target for XM is $33.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Qualtrics International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.78, Qualtrics International has a forecasted upside of 29.0% from its current price of $37.05. Qualtrics International has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International does not currently pay a dividend. Qualtrics International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

In the past three months, Qualtrics International insiders have sold 80.96% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $4,401,606.00 in company stock and sold $7,965,118.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Qualtrics International is held by insiders. Only 13.85% of the stock of Qualtrics International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM



Earnings for Qualtrics International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.72) to ($1.57) per share. The P/E ratio of Qualtrics International is -57.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Qualtrics International is -57.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here