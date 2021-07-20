, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Earnings results for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.24) earnings per share over the last year. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Dividend Strength: Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Reviva Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

In the past three months, Reviva Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,987,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 20.60% of the stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 6.35% of the stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH



Earnings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.76) per share. The P/E ratio of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is -3.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is -3.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 6.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here