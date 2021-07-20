Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Earnings results for Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Rexnord last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. Rexnord has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Rexnord will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “7258079”.

Analyst Opinion on Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rexnord in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.70%. The high price target for RXN is $59.00 and the low price target for RXN is $45.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rexnord has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.25, Rexnord has a forecasted upside of 9.7% from its current price of $48.54. Rexnord has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord has a dividend yield of 0.72%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rexnord has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Rexnord will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.65% next year. This indicates that Rexnord will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

In the past three months, Rexnord insiders have sold 106.37% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $7,049,500.00 in company stock and sold $14,548,132.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Rexnord is held by insiders. 99.90% of the stock of Rexnord is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN



Earnings for Rexnord are expected to grow by 16.16% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Rexnord is 35.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.58. The P/E ratio of Rexnord is 35.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 32.69. Rexnord has a PEG Ratio of 2.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rexnord has a P/B Ratio of 4.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

