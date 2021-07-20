Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Earnings results for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Rush Enterprises last announced its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The business earned $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Rush Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Rush Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6227189”.

Analyst Opinion on Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rush Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.10%. The high price target for RUSHA is $49.00 and the low price target for RUSHA is $30.67. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rush Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.83, Rush Enterprises has a forecasted downside of 9.1% from its current price of $43.82. Rush Enterprises has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rush Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rush Enterprises is 35.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rush Enterprises will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.05% next year. This indicates that Rush Enterprises will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

In the past three months, Rush Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.39% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by insiders. 72.64% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA



Earnings for Rush Enterprises are expected to grow by 9.57% in the coming year, from $3.45 to $3.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 18.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.58. The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 18.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 42.51. Rush Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 0.86. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Rush Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

