Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Earnings results for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Rush Enterprises last posted its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business earned $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Rush Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Rush Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6227189”.

Analyst Opinion on Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Dividend Strength: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises pays a meaningful dividend of 1.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rush Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

In the past three months, Rush Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.87% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by insiders. Only 9.25% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB



The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 15.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.29. The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 15.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 40.47. Rush Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

